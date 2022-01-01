Lantronix to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Jan. 12, 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) ( LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Lantronix CEO Paul Pickle and CFO Jeremy Whitaker will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Jan. 12, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time). A webcast of the presentation will be available via the link below.



Webcast Link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/ltrx/2297636

Lantronix management will also hold virtual one-on-one meetings on Jan. 11 and 12, 2022. While all slots are currently filled, please contact your Needham salesperson to secure a position on the waiting list.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

