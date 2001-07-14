Williams Delivers Record Volumes Driven by Continued Transco Expansions

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it recently delivered a record amount of natural gas on its Transco interstate pipeline, providing essential and reliable service to natural gas distribution companies, electric power generators, LNG exporters and other customers located along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast.

Transco, the nation’s largest-volume natural gas transmission system, delivered a record-breaking 17.15 million dekatherms (MMdt) on Jan. 3, 2022. The new peak-day mark surpasses the previous high that was set on Feb. 20, 2020. While extreme winter weather usually coincides with peak-day deliveries, the volume record this week was due to continued expansions on Transco to serve the growing demands for U.S. natural gas.

To meet this demand, Williams has nearly tripled contracted capacity on Transco to approximately 18.7 MMdt/d in 2021 (from 6.6 MMdt/d in 2008) primarily through incremental growth projects along Transco’s existing footprint. Leidy South was the most recently completed expansion project to maximize the use of Transco’s existing corridor and minimize environmental impacts.

“The value of safe, dependable natural gas infrastructure becomes abundantly clear when millions of homes, businesses and manufacturing facilities across the United States need reliable, low-cost energy more than ever,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams. “We are proud to deliver this critical service all year long and especially during winter periods of peak demand when it is most appreciated. I want to thank our teams for their dedication to safe and efficient execution on projects while also keeping our operations running smoothly so Williams can be there for our customers as they work to bring clean, affordable and reliable natural gas to consumers.”

Transco is the nation’s largest-volume interstate natural gas pipeline system. It delivers natural gas to customers through its approximately 10,000-mile pipeline network whose mainline extends approximately 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

