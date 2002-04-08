HCW Biologics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference January 10 – 13, 2022

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (the “Company”) ( HCWB), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases, announced today that members of the HCW Biologics management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference. The event is taking place January 10 – 13, 2022.



The Company will provide a corporate overview, including an update on its pipeline and the company’s plans to initiate multiple clinical trials for cancer in the first half of 2022. Presenters will include: Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., Founder and CEO; Peter Rhode, Ph.D., CSO and VP of Clinical Operations; Rebecca Byam, CFO; and Nicole Valdivieso, Director of Legal Affairs. The presentation will be available on the HCW Biologics investor relations website beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022.

About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics is a transformative immunotherapy company that focuses on inflammaging, a state of unresolved inflammatory responses and chronic inflammation. The Company is developing novel immunotherapies designed to improve health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune diseases. The Company uses its TOBI™ discovery platform to generate designer, novel multi-functional fusion molecules with immunotherapeutic properties for the treatment of inflammaging. The invention of HCW Biologics’ two lead molecules, HCW9218 and HCW9302, was made via the TOBI™ discovery platform. The FDA has cleared HCW Biologics to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1b clinical trial for HCW9218 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The Company is also advancing IND-enabling studies for HCW9302 for an autoimmune indication.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words and include, without limitation, statements regarding immunotherapeutic candidates capable of activating and targeting desired immune responses while blocking unwanted immunosuppressive activities; the balancing of certain activities believed to be the key to developing immunotherapeutic agents that are expected to be safe, well tolerated and efficacious; the development of novel immunotherapies expected to improve health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases, the Company’s intention to use TOBI™ technology to develop the next generation of cancer immunotherapeutics, and the Company’s expectation to initiate multiple clinical trials for cancer in the first half of 2022.. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21, 2021. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.