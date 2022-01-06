AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE SHIPMENTS OF PURION H200 SiC POWER SERIES IMPLANTERS AND CLOSURE OF PURION XE SiC EVAL TOOL

PR Newswire

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced follow on shipments in the third and fourth quarters of the Company's Purion H200 SiC Power Series™ high current implanters to a leading power device chipmaker. The shipments went to multiple fabs located in Asia and Europe. In the fourth quarter Axcelis also successfully closed a Purion XE Power Series SiC high energy implanter evaluation for a new customer penetration in Europe. The systems at both customers will be used in high volume production of SiC power devices supporting automotive device markets.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "Increasing automotive power device content is fueling particularly high growth in the power market. Currently, the SiC Power Device market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2025. Device fabrication in this segment requires high implant capital intensity for processes that require higher energy implants and higher energy high dose implants. The Purion product portfolio is uniquely positioned to cover all current and emerging implant applications for this market segment. We look forward to continuing to support our customers' goals to improve power device performance and expand manufacturing capacity."

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

