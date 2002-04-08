Arcimoto to Host 2022 RAMP IT UP Event on February 22

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® ( FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, will host the 2022 RAMP IT UP event at Arcimoto headquarters in Eugene, Oregon and live via online streaming, on Tuesday, February 22 at 2:22 p.m. EDT.



Alongside the Company’s leadership team, Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer will present the company’s path forward to replicable, distributed mass production and officially cut the ribbon on the new FUV assembly line at Arcimoto’s state-of-the-art RAMP manufacturing facility. Acquired in Q2 2021, the RAMP site features approximately 250,000 square feet of buildings under roof on more than ten acres of land. Arcimoto is developing the facility with a targeted maximum output capacity of 50,000 vehicles assembled annually.

“Arcimoto made phenomenal progress in 2021 towards its mission to deliver true sustainable mobility solutions at a scale that meaningfully addresses the root cause of climate change, one of, if not the most significant and present challenges facing humanity today,” said Frohnmayer. “Arcimoto’s primary goal in 2022, bar none, is to achieve mass production of the Arcimoto FUV platform. As such, we are very excited to show our key stakeholders, in person, our new production facility and assembly line, clearly lay out the road ahead, and showcase the exciting technologies and product offerings that we believe will help fundamentally transform the nature of urban transport.”

RAMP IT UP will be open to media, Arcimoto shareholders, analysts, FUV owners, pre-order customers, and enthusiasts by invitation only. To request a ticket or sign up for the online live stream, send an email to [email protected] . For those joining in person, Arcimoto will host guided factory tours through the new site, as well as offer demo rides of the FUV , Arcimoto’s flagship EV purpose-built for everyday driving.

“Over more than a decade, Arcimoto has evolved from a napkin sketch to a world-class design and manufacturing company building revolutionary mobility solutions for the clean cities of tomorrow,” continued Frohnmayer. “Since our inception, Arcimoto has been powered by a passionate community of stakeholders who share with us an inspired vision of, and mandate for, a sustainable future. We invite you to join us as we stride into the next and most exciting stage of our journey.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto ( FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Arcimoto vehicles are currently available in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida. Our flagship vehicle, the Arcimoto FUV ®, is purpose-built for everyday driving and transforms ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Launched in 2021, the all-new Arcimoto Roadster is designed to be the ultimate open-road fun machine and is the purest expression of the Arcimoto Platform. The Deliverator ® and Rapid Responder ™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Expected to launch in 2022, the Flatbed represents Arcimoto’s vision of a pure-electric, rightsized utility pickup truck. The upcoming Cameo™ is designed to create a smooth, silent, sustainable camera vehicle for the film and influencer industries. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

