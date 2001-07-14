Digi International to Release First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on February 2nd, 2022

Digi International® Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, will release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, after market close, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call later the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Digi’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fdigi.gcs-web.com%2F or the hosting website at: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fa5b3ukvo.

Participants may also register via teleconference at: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F3997182. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available for one week, within approximately two hours after the completion of the call. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Digi’s website.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of Internet of Things ("IoT") products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

