ironSource First to Market to Support Apple App Store's Custom Product Pages; Enabling Developers Using the ironSource Platform to Be First to Leverage New iOS 15 Feature

ironSource (NYSE: IS),a leading business platform for the App Economy,today announced that its Platform now supports Custom Product Pages, a newly-released feature in the latest iOS 15 update. Custom Product Pages allow developers to create multiple versions of each App Store product page, targeted to different user segments. Each page can highlight a specific feature, creative or message likely to interest specific users, and the ironSource Platform allows developers to send users to the relevant customized product page. By providing a more relevant and personalized App Store experience, Custom Product Pages are expected to drive higher installs, helping developers more efficiently scale their app’s growth.

“A core part of our product philosophy is being able to develop tools that allow developers to be as sophisticated as possible, as early as possible, in growing their app business. That’s why we’re excited to be first-to-market in enabling Custom Product Pages, giving developers on the ironSource Platform an early-adopter advantage in leveraging this new App Store feature,” said Omer Kaplan, CRO and Co-founder of ironSource. “By offering a customized experience in the App Store - with direct connections to up to 35 different versions of each App Store product page possible via the ironSource Platform - the new iOS 15 feature will help to strengthen developers’ UA efforts in a very competitive ecosystem where every edge counts.”

The support for Custom Product Pages is available exclusively on the ironSource Platform.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

