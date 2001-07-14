REV Recreation Group Accelerates Innovation & Design

As a longstanding leader in the luxury RV business, REV Recreation Group continues to set the bar for advancements in new 2022 models from its brands Fleetwood RV®, Holiday Rambler®, American Coach®, Renegade RV™, Midwest Automotive Designs™ and Lance®. From industry-first furnishings to lithium battery technology, the company is committed to providing its customers with leading innovation and design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005560/en/

American Dream Class A Motorhome by American Coach. American Coach is an award-winning, ultra-luxury brand of recreational vehicles that are known for their exquisite design, lavish touches, and innovative engineering that make a road trip a relaxing and indulgent experience. New models feature high-end kitchens with black stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall edges, and hand-crafted kitchen cabinets; spacious and luxurious master bedrooms and baths with articulating mattresses, spa showers, and his and her sinks; and superior technology components such as 50” exterior TVs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our focus is to lead the recreation industry in providing cutting-edge technology and features in our products which meet the diverse needs of our customers,” said Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Group.

Fleetwood RV®

Since the kitchen is the heart of the home, Fleetwood+RV recently debuted two significant advances – a patent-pending convertible dinette table and one of the first stationary islands in a Class A. The new amenities are consistent with the Fleetwood brand, which is known for its family-focused enhancements paired with accessible indulgence.

“Everyone gathers in the kitchen, so we designed elements that accommodate how people live today,” says Doug Miller, Product Manager for REV Recreation Group, Inc.’s Class A motorhomes. “The island lends itself to preparing a meal together and entertaining family and friends and our Adap-table™ Dinette provides seating for four.”

The exclusive Adap-table Dinette is a multi-purpose station. When positioned along the wall, it serves as a convenient workstation or breakfast bar for two. By swinging the table out vertically, it easily hosts four adults.

The Adap-table Dinette is available in the brand-new Frontier® 36SS from Fleetwood RV while the Discovery® LXE 36HQ and Discovery 36Q feature both the island and Adap-table Dinette.

The bunk room is another area of the coach where Fleetwood RV has applied practical innovation with owner comfort in mind. Select models now feature a top bunk that can be flipped up to create additional wardrobe space. A bar, secured by magnets, slides in to create 65-70 inches of hanging space.

American Coach®

American+Coach, an award-winning, ultra-luxury brand of recreational vehicles, took a fresh look at the living area and its popular theater seating.

While owners appreciate the comfort of the oversized loungers, they take up valuable floor and walkway space when the coach is in transit or in use. To address that, the American Coach design team worked with its furniture supplier to create Zero Proximity seating. The new seating provides the expected level of comfort yet reduces the amount of space required for full extension.

“On a yearly basis, we review and examine all of the individual areas of our coaches and focus on making continual improvements and advancements that elevate our owner experience,” says Miller.

Renegade RV™

Recognized as a luxury pioneer in Diesel Super C motorhomes, Renegade+RV continues to push innovation forward.

The brand is offering owners more options to remove the generator and use an enhanced lithium power pack. With its Vienna model, Renegade has a 300-watt solar panel upgrade supplemented by 12V AC.

“Owners appreciate the fact they can go off the grid and be self-reliant and self-sustaining with the battery pack and solar power,” says Victor Quezada, Product Development Manager for Renegade RV. “There are other ancillary benefits as well. By removing the generator, we’ve reduced weight on the chassis and have also freed up valuable basement storage space.”

In addition, on the interior of its luxurious IKON, Renegade has unveiled an exclusive, high-end, full-integration Garmin Multi-Plex System. With a sleek, 15-inch high-resolution touch screen, owners can control virtually every element – slide outs, interior lighting, sound, window coverings, generator, inverter, DC power, and NVR security camera system. Touch panels are located throughout the RV for easy access and ultimate control.

Midwest Automotive Designs™

Midwest+Automotive+Designs, which is known for building and converting custom Sprinter vans, is also focusing on lithium battery advancements.

“We’re removing propane from the coach and instead using battery power, which makes owners feel safer and more comfortable,” says Jake Stephenson, Director of Sales/Marketing, with Midwest Automotive Designs.

With its Eco-Freedom Package, owners have 600-amp service from a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery power system that ensures the coach can run for up to three days without taping into generator power. Eliminating the generator delivers a quieter RV experience while providing a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly source of AC/DC power.

Lance® Camper

Lance+Camper is a premier manufacturer of high-quality, ultra-lightweight composite-built truck campers and travel trailers. Its continual pursuit of innovative manufacturing is its hallmark.

Lance was one of the first manufacturers to make rooftop solar panels available as an OEM option, recognizing the benefits of solar power. With multiple panels now available and input ports for portable systems, optional power inverters, and lithium battery packages, Lance continues to lead the way in “off the grid” generator-free power solutions.

Throughout the entire industry, Lance was also one of the first RV companies to incorporate CNC machines. The automated CNC process ensures the consistent cutting of materials and delivers accuracy of parts for each Lance Camper. Lance’s state-of-the-art production facility includes advanced lamination elements. Year-round, the company’s facility is temperature and humidity-controlled for a superior wall and floor manufacturing process.

For more information, visit Fleetwood+RV, American+Coach, Renegade+RV, Midwest+Automotive+Designs, and Lance+Camper.

About REV Recreation Group

REV Recreation Group includes subsidiaries of REV Group, Inc. that manufacture a diverse range of recreational vehicles as well as molded fiberglass and lamination. In addition to a genuine parts online warehouse, the segment operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers. From Lancaster, California to Bristol, Indiana, REV Recreation Group companies span the United States and produce Class B custom sprinter vans, high-end Class C/Super C motorhomes, luxury Class A motor coaches, travel trailers and truck campers. With one of the industry’s best and longest-standing distribution networks, the segment boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach® and Fleetwood RV®.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005560/en/