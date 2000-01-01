4 Graham Stocks to Consider

One way to unearth potential value opportunities is to look for stocks that are trading below their Graham Numbers, as such stocks could be trading at a discount to their intrinsic values. The Graham Number is calculated as the square root of "earnings per share times book value per share times 22.5."

Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they are trading below their Graham Numbers.

Kimco Realty Corp

The first stock to consider is Kimco Realty Corp. ( KIM, Financial), a Jericho, New York-based real estate investment trust company focusing on U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets that are mainly located in the top major metropolitan markets.

The stock price traded around $24.92 per share at close on Thursday, which is below the Graham Number of $26.29 as of the September 2021 quarter, for a price-to-Graham-Number ratio of approximately 0.95.

The stock has risen by 61% over the past year for a market capitalization of $15.32 billion and a 52-week range of $15.06 to $25.57.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $26.35 per share.

Liberty Global PLC

The second stock to consider is Liberty Global PLC ( LBTYA, Financial), a London, U.K.-based provider of broadband internet and various telecommunications services to residential customers and businesses in the U.K. and internationally.

The stock price traded around $27.40 per share at close on Thursday, which is below the Graham Number of $109.76 as of the September 2021 quarter, for a price-to-Graham-Number ratio of approximately 0.25.

The stock has risen by 8.15% over the past year for a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a 52-week range of $23.19 to $30.58.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $41.61 per share.

Loews Corp

The third company investors may want to consider is Loews Corp. ( L, Financial), a New York-based provider of various insurance products for commercial and private property.

The stock traded around $59.36 per share at close on Thursday, which is below the Graham Number of $96.88 as of the September 2021 quarter, for a price-to-Graham-Number ratio of 0.62.

The stock has risen 28.98% over the past year for a market capitalization of $15.24 billion and a 52-week range of $45.11 to $60.17.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of hold with a price target of $52 per share.

The Mosaic Co.

The third company investors may want to consider is The Mosaic Co. ( MOS, Financial), a Tampa, Florida-based producer and global marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients.

The stock traded around $39.41 per share at close on Thursday, which is below the Graham Number of $50.73 as of the September 2021 quarter, for a price-to-Graham-Number ratio of 0.78.

The stock has risen 49.38% over the past year for a market capitalization of $14.78 billion and a 52-week range of $25.63 to $43.24.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $46.33 per share.