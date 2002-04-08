Parsons Awarded $12M Contract to Support Terminal Development for JetBlue

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a contract by new client JetBlue Airways to deliver program management services for the development of Terminal 5 at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL). JetBlue Airways has been selected to manage the construction of Terminal 5 on behalf of the Broward County Aviation Department. The $12.6M program management contract will assist JetBlue in implementing the design and building of a new five-gate, $300M passenger terminal at FLL.



“Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport is one of the fastest-recovering U.S. airports, with passenger traffic approaching 2019 pre-pandemic levels. As we continue a return to air travel, it is critical for airports and airlines alike to prepare for passenger and service expansion,” said Peter Torrellas, president, connected communities, for Parsons. “Our aviation experts have served South Florida for more than 20 years, and we look forward to building on that legacy in partnership with JetBlue and the Broward County Aviation Department.”

The new Terminal 5 facility is part of the master plan development of the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, providing much needed growth in terminal gates in response to airline and passenger demand.

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence, contributing to the planning, design, and management of more than 450 airports around the world. With more than 75 years of experience providing solutions and services to the aviation industry, the company is continuously working to enhance the air travel experience.

To learn more about Parsons’ aviation expertise, visit Parsons.com/aviation/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global security, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

[email protected]