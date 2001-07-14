Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Bill.com will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, February 3, 2022 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the Bill.com investor relations website (https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bill.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on Bill.com's investor relations website.

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

