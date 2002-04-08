MKS Withdraws from Photonics West 2022

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that it has withdrawn from exhibiting at Photonics West 2022 in San Francisco.



“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority, and given the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting at Photonics West 2022,” said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS. “We want to extend our thanks to the SPIE team for their work during these uncertain times, and we look forward to returning in 2023.”



About MKS Instruments

