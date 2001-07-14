Virgin Orbit Opens Launch Window for 'Above the Clouds', Holds Pre-flight Press Briefing Tomorrow

The launch window for Virgin Orbit’s third commercial flight, Above the Clouds, opens this Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The spacecraft to be launched to Low Earth Orbit at 500 km circular orbit at 45 degrees inclination for this mission includes satellites for the US Department of Defense’s Space Test Program, Polish company SatRevolution, and Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR).

Virgin Orbit’s team is currently progressing through the final pre-flight checklist as they work towards the opening of a launch window on January 12. Anticipated take-off times on January 12 range between approximately 1pm and 3:30pm Pacific (21:00 – 23:30 GMT), with rocket drop and ignition expected to occur roughly one hour after take-off. Virgin Orbit will proceed to launch if all conditions are nominal. Backup windows extend through January.

This week’s launch takes place on the heels of successful commercial launches that placed 19 satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit also recently listed publicly and rang the opening bell on the NASDAQ stock exchange on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Nasdaq in Times Square. Virgin Orbit is now trading as VORB.

PRE-FLIGHT PRESS BRIEFING

Members of the media are invited to attend a pre-flight virtual press briefing tomorrow morning. Participation details will be provided upon receipt of an RSVP.

When: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022; 11 am – Noon Pacific (19:00 – 20:00 UTC)

Where: Moderated teleconference

Who: Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart / COO Tony Gingiss

How: Confirm participation by replying all to this email, or direct to [email protected]

LAUNCH DETAILS

Virgin Orbit’s carrier aircraft Cosmic Girl will take off from Mojave Air and Space Port in California. The plane will travel approximately 1 hour out to sea before releasing the rocket just off the Pacific coast. This mission will use a slightly different drop point than Virgin Orbit’s prior flights, flying farther to the West before dropping the rocket to allow the satellites aboard to reach an orbital inclination that has never before been reached from the West Coast of the Americas.

For additional details on the flight and the mission manifest please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fvirginorbit.com%2Fabove-the-clouds%2F.

POST-LAUNCH INTERVIEWS

Virgin Orbit anticipates reserving time shortly after the launch and in the days following to conduct interviews with key spokespeople, potentially including:

Dan Hart, CEO, Virgin Orbit

Tony Gingiss, COO, Virgin Orbit

Eric Bippert (USAF, ret.), Chief Pilot, Virgin Orbit

Nicole Lewis, Launch Director

Tyler Grinnell, Vice President of Launch

Brig. Gen. Mark Baird (USAF, ret.), President, VOX Space

Please contact us as soon as possible to arrange interviews. Submit a few sample questions along with your request so we can identify the best person for you to speak with. Interviews will be considered based on availability.

ADDITIONAL INFO

For live updates as the flight progresses, tune into the livestream available on Virgin Orbit’s YouTube channel or follow along on Twitter (%40VirginOrbit). Photos and b-roll will be provided shortly after the launch concludes.

About Virgin Orbit:

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter %40virginorbit, and on Instagram %40virgin.orbit.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Virgin Orbit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Virgin Orbit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005924/en/