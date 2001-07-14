Semtech Announces New Tool Suite Enabling Dense Deployments and Satellite Connectivity for LoRa®

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the release of a software upgrade for LoRa® integrated circuits (IC) and gateways that significantly increases network capacity, robustness to interference and enables a low power and reliable direct data links from sensors to satellites. The software enhancement can be leveraged by second generation LoRa ICs to enable the LoRaWAN® standard new data rate, Long Range Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS), recently ratified+by+the+LoRa+Alliance®.

“As the smart cities trend continues to proliferate globally, the new capability is a step for Semtech’s LoRa platform toward massive Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in densely populated areas,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “In addition, the enablement of direct IoT to satellite services revolutionizes the industry with affordable ubiquitous connectivity for remote areas, ultimately creating a smarter and more secure planet.”

The new suite of tools will be specifically enabled on Semtech’s LoRa transceivers: SX1261, SX1262, LoRa Edge™ platform and the V2.1 gateway reference design. For LoRaWAN networks where V2.1 gateways are deployed, operators can enable the new capability with a simple gateway firmware upgrade. In addition to expanded capacity, LoRaWAN networks will be more robust in harsh radio conditions (deep indoor) and in some regions will offer the possibility to increase terrestrial coverage.

