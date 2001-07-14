Brasfield & Gorrie Elevates Construction Site Innovation Nationwide with XR, Drones and Robots by Standardizing on Aruba SD-Branch

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Brasfield+%26amp%3B+Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest privately-held construction firms based in Birmingham, Alabama, is standardizing on an end-to-end Aruba+SD-Branch+network. The firm is deploying Aruba to connect its 19 permanent locations and up to 200 temporary construction sites that it maintains at any given time. This provides its employees high-performance connectivity to critical applications while cutting circuit spending 50% by utilizing direct internet access (DIA) versus multiprotocol label switching (MPLS).

At modern construction sites – where data, streaming, IoT, and mobility play vital roles –Brasfield & Gorrie is delivering next-generation services that improve building integrity, increase efficiency and improve worker safety, while reducing costs, by deploying Aruba’s wired, wireless, SD-WAN and AI-powered management solutions. (Source: Brasfield & Gorrie)

“Aruba enables us to continue providing our customers with the latest in construction innovation,” explained Brad Hamilton, director of IT operations and infrastructure for Brasfield & Gorrie. “Whether it’s virtual+reality+%28VR%29 for an immersive project experience, drones for automating inspections or layout+robots for precisely marking the placement of walls and mechanical systems, our network supplies high-performance connectivity to every site.”

“Our new SD-Branch infrastructure supplies us with reliable, flexible and scalable connectivity at our branch offices and job sites, whether in a rural area, with little communications backbone, or a highly developed urban area with ample circuits,” he added.

After decades using Cisco routing, wired and wireless infrastructure, Brasfield & Gorrie sought to simplify and streamline its networks to save on costs and reduce the complexity that causes burdensome IT overhead. After piloting Aruba at one of its permanent branch offices, Brasfield & Gorrie decided to conduct a complete network refresh.

For its SD-Branch solution, Brasfield & Gorrie has deployed wireless solutions including Aruba%26rsquo%3Bs+Wi-Fi+6 access points (APs) and high-performance branch gateways. On the wired side, the firm has implemented Aruba’s CX+Series+switches for the data center core along with access and aggregation switches.

For management, Brasfield & Gorrie is leveraging Aruba+Central for unified and proactive cloud-based AIOps, managements of APs, gateways and switches as well as User+Experience+Insight+%28UXI%29 for hard-wired or Wi-Fi incident detection using AIOps to pinpoint issues that require immediate attention.

“Aruba’s solution is more advanced in terms of improved throughputs and policy-based management innovations, which reduces costs for hardware and IT resources,” Hamilton said. “Licensing is also significantly streamlined, adding considerable savings.”

Beyond deployment and licensing, Brasfield & Gorrie’s network has also proven more efficient to manage. “With Central and AIOps, we’re able to troubleshoot faster,” said Alex Gonzalez, network engineer. “In most instances we’ve saved 75% on troubleshooting time.”

Moving ahead, Brasfield & Gorrie looks forward to applying ongoing networking innovations that will help make construction processes more automated and intelligent. This includes considering Aruba’s NetEdit for streamlining switch management and Location+Services for providing real-time analytics that enable data-driven initiatives.

“We’re excited about our Aruba partnership and the possibilities for the future,” Hamilton said. “From product innovation to technical support, Aruba solutions are just plain better all around.”

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.

