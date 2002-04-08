The City of Pleasanton Chooses Progress for Enterprise-Grade Network Monitoring with Integrated Log Management

City monitors over 200 infrastructure devices more effectively and recoups hours in lost productivity with Progress WhatsUp Gold



BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that the City of Pleasanton, Calif., has chosen the award-winning network monitoring software, Progress® WhatsUp® Gold, to upgrade its network management system with integrated log management, making it easier than ever to find and troubleshoot problems quickly.

Located in Alameda County, California, the City of Pleasanton (population 80,617) is a suburb in the East Bay region of the Bay Area. Pleasanton’s IT team plays a vital role in ensuring these mission-critical functions operate smoothly, from city hall to the police station and to the fire department. For instance, in order to improve the security of the city’s expansive network infrastructure, the five-person Pleasanton IT team tried to use log data from its networked devices to identify deviations. However, the syslog tool used to analyze these collected logs wasn’t equipped to do the job effectively, causing hours of unnecessary manual work.

For the Pleasanton team, the release of WhatsUp Gold 2021 came at the perfect time. It introduced intuitive, integrated log management capabilities for tracking and alerting on syslog and Windows log events, enabling the IT team to monitor, filter, search and alert on logs for every device in their network while also watching for meta trends, such as log volume changes.

“Log management is an integral part of monitoring and network security. WhatsUp Gold 2021’s integrated log management has been a game changer for us, making it easier than ever to find and troubleshoot problems quickly,” said Christopher Gerochi, IT Coordinator II, City of Pleasanton. “With network monitoring software and log management in one place, we have all the information we need at our fingertips so we can act instantly.”

Monitoring more than 200 infrastructure devices and 1,200 endpoints with WhatsUp Gold 2021 enabled the city’s IT team to:

Uncover hidden network problems: Having the status of the entire network accessible in one place has enabled the Pleasanton IT team to find issues that haven’t been reported, preventing them from growing into more considerable disruptions down the line.

Having the status of the entire network accessible in one place has enabled the Pleasanton IT team to find issues that haven’t been reported, preventing them from growing into more considerable disruptions down the line. Respond to problems faster: With integrated alert notifications, Pleasanton’s IT team can jump into action and start troubleshooting problems right away. Additionally, by customizing alerts to go to certain departments, even outside of IT, the right people are always in the loop.

With integrated alert notifications, Pleasanton’s IT team can jump into action and start troubleshooting problems right away. Additionally, by customizing alerts to go to certain departments, even outside of IT, the right people are always in the loop. Increase network transparency: The WhatsUp Gold network map has added clarity with a clean visualization of the network.



“At some point, every IT admin needs to access and analyze network device logs when troubleshooting network issues. The challenge is this usually means reconciling monitoring tools with separate log management tools that aren’t fully integrated,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “With the integration of log management in WhatsUp Gold 2021, users now have world-class network monitoring and powerful log management in one easy-to-use solution.”

Progress WhatsUp Gold network monitoring software empowers businesses and enterprises to continuously monitor and manage their IT infrastructure and applications, ensuring high levels of performance and availability. With its rich features and functionality, IT admin teams can quickly spot and prevent issues before they impact business users. For these reasons and more, WhatsUp Gold was named the Leader in the 2021 “Network Monitoring-Enterprise” Data Quadrant by IT research and consulting firm, Info-Tech Research Group.

