Cyxtera Offers OEMs and Technology Service Providers Plug-and-Play Capability to Delivering as-a-Service Solutions

Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that the company is expanding its services ecosystem, by extending the capabilities of its SmartCabs solution to deliver dedicated, on-demand IT infrastructure resources to OEMs and technology service providers, significantly reducing deployment schedules and accelerating time-to-solution. By leveraging Cyxtera SmartCabs, companies like Dell Technologies and PacketFabric gain immediate access to a “ready-to-buy” audience of enterprises who are looking to purchase technology solutions in an on-demand, “as-a-service” model.

Cyxtera SmartCabs, which are available to both enterprises and service providers, deliver point-and-click provisioning of dedicated, on-demand colocation cabinets that come complete with built-in power and network connectivity as well as access to the Digital+Exchange, Cyxtera’s data center network fabric. For enterprises, this results in not only instant network connectivity, but also, immediate access to Cyxtera’s entire partner ecosystem, where they can find the compute, storage, and networking solutions they need to build their complete data center environment. For OEMs and service providers, this capability makes it easier to leverage the data center as a high-growth sales channel.

“With today’s data center morphing into an operating marketplace, a true ecosystem whose inhabitants are interconnected, SmartCabs offer a major step forward in the evolution of the colocation industry,” said Randy Rowland, Cyxtera’s Chief Operating Officer. “Cyxtera is building a sustainable and growing partner ecosystem that serves as a profitable sales channel for service providers while simultaneously enabling enterprises to increase their financial and operational flexibility.”

Technology Description

Designed to provide technology and service providers the flexibility of a cloud-like data center experience, Cyxtera SmartCabs offer a full suite of infrastructure capabilities:

On-demand, single-tenant colocation cabinets pre-configured with power and built-in network fabric leveraging Cyxtera’s Digital Exchange

Instant access to IP Connect with Layer 3 network services for IP bandwidth

Direct access to solutions providing on-ramps to the major public cloud providers to support hybrid IT architectures

Ability to select from a menu of service options to configure and customize the ideal solution to meet providers’ specific business needs – from raw colocation infrastructure into which proprietary technology components can be deployed, to a fully connected colocation technology stack delivered as a service, ready for providers to deploy their workloads

“PacketFabric sees tremendous growth opportunities in providing Cyxtera customers, current and future, the ability to provision carrier-class point-to-point, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud connectivity in minutes,” said Michael Glickman, Chief of Business Development and Channel, PacketFabric. “For PacketFabric, Cyxtera SmartCabs offer the opportunity to make it increasingly seamless and efficient for customers to consume our services.”

As digital transformation efforts continue to ramp and infrastructure agility becomes an essential component of business growth, enterprises are increasingly looking to hybrid solutions to deliver the mix of resources their workloads and applications require. IT infrastructure leaders are seeking both the speed and scale typically associated with the cloud and the security and reliability that comes with dedicated infrastructure. SmartCabs are designed to offer a hybrid solution, providing customers with dedicated, single tenant colocation infrastructure while still enabling them to bypass the traditional, time-consuming process of ordering and provisioning into their colocation environments.

“By deploying the equipment our customers need in Cyxtera’s data centers, we help reduce time to production, drive positive outcomes for our customers, and deliver access to our technology in an ‘as-a-service’ model,” said Bill McCarthy, Vice President, Global Alliances, at Dell Technologies. “Collaborating with Cyxtera allows Dell to quickly scale services and respond to increased demand to provide enterprises with the agility and flexibility they need to grow their businesses.”

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

