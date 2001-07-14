Sensata Technologies' New Smart-Tactor Contactors Provide Critical Data to Improve System Performance

Sensata+Technologies ( NYSE:ST, Financial), today announced the availability of the new GXC+and+MXC+series+of+Smart-Tactor%26trade%3B+contactors with CAN bus communication which provide valuable data for improved system performance, reliability, and diagnostics in military, battery system, energy storage, commercial vehicle and industrial applications.

Built on the industry proven GX and MX series from Sensata’s GIGAVAC product brand, this new series of smart contactors are easily integrated and simplify data acquisition, making them ideal for data logging, telematics, and predictive maintenance.

From fleet managers who need to monitor operations to engineers who are looking for more data or are working on prototype vehicles, one-off demo projects, or in R&D labs, the GXC and MXC series of CAN-based contactors are suitable for any system where real-time data is critical for analysis, safety, and reliability.

In comparison, power management solutions without CAN enabled contactors require multiple sensors as well as a separate data logger to capture and record all the information. With the addition of CAN communication, the contactor becomes part of the CAN backbone and allows all other CAN nodes to see the data and act upon it, helping to connect everything on the vehicle or system.

With the available database (.dbc) download file, system integrators can be up and running in minutes. Fleet managers, OEM's and integrators can now tap into the CAN bus to easily monitor current, terminal voltage, control voltage, temperature, state, and cycle count to make more informed decisions. The data can be analyzed for trends, fed to a telematics system, or used for system diagnostics, monitoring, and predictive maintenance. With these smart contactors, potential problems can be easily detected and resolved before a failure occurs, improving vehicle and application up-time.

“The addition of these new CAN bus enabled contactors to our portfolio is an important part of our initiative to provide smarter, more connected, insight-providing components and solutions for a wide range of mission-critical and electrified applications,” says Nicholas Moelders, Vice President, Clean Energy Solutions at Sensata Technologies.

The GXC and MXC contactors feature the following:

Ability to program overcurrent trip points with timer delays for each trip point

Configurable baud rate of 250k or 500k

Rugged ceramic seal rated to 175°C, increasing performance during over-current conditions

Hermetically sealed and designed to meet: UL1604 for Class I & II, Div 2 and Class III for use in hazardous locations, IP67 for temporary water immersion for 30 min, IP69K for pressure washing, SAE J1171 - external ignition protection, and ISO8846 for protection against ignition around flammable gasses

To learn more about the GXC and MXC series of smart contactors, visit www2.sensata.com%2Fsmart-tactor.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

