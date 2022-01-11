ADP Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award for Return to Workplace and COVID-19 Vaccination Status Solution

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for providing innovative solutions to help companies navigate a changing world of work, ADP has been named a winner in Business Intelligence Group's 2022 BIG Innovation Awards for its Return to Workplace solution. The robust solution offers functionalities to help employers bring employees back to the physical workplace safely and confidently through frequently updated data about their workforce. Key features include vaccination tracking capabilities, weekly COVID-19 test tracking, sentiment and availability surveys, health attestation and contact tracing capabilities.

"We designed the solution to give employers the confidence they need to act and proactively manage compliance."

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring ADP as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

"We're extremely pleased to receive such recognition for our Return to Workplace solution," said David Palmieri, division vice president and general manager at ADP. "As employers manage a return to the physical workplace and navigate vaccination status for their workers amid the pandemic's continued impact, protecting employee safety while maintaining productivity is critical. We designed the Return to Workplace solution to give employers the confidence they need to act and proactively manage compliance, and we're honored to see them leveraging the tool for support."

Since the solution's launch, workers have completed more than 4.5 million health status surveys, helping employers manage daily operations including vaccination status and COVID-19 test tracking. The vaccination status tracking feature enables employees to input their vaccination dates and proof of vaccination, while the testing result functionality prompts employees to enter their latest test dates and results. Additionally, short availability and sentiment surveys – available via the ADP® Mobile Solutions app or on the Web – are designed to gauge employee sentiment about coming back to the workplace, determine employee availability, and create informed in-office schedules. A dashboard powered by ADP® DataCloud uses data analytics to allow clients to monitor workforce trends based on survey results, and then identify and schedule workers based on availability, readiness to return, location, job title and other attributes.

Business Intelligence Group's annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration, which were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives. Find more information and see the full list of winners here.

