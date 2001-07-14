Alaska Communications Extends Commitment to Community and Customers With New Advisory Board

Alaska+Communications has formed the Alaska Communications Advisory Board to bring unique community and customer perspectives to guide decision making.

“As a broadband and managed IT services leader in Alaska, our mission is to build and operate infrastructure to deliver and enable 21st century communications,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “By inviting the diverse perspectives of local community and technology leaders, we gain a wider view of our customer, community and state needs.”

Inaugural members of the Advisory Board include:

David Karp, chairperson – senior vice president and managing director of Alaska, Saltchuk

Denali Kemppel – general counsel, Hilcorp Alaska, LLC

David C. Eisenberg – management consultant and mediator

Lisa Herbert – vice president, public relations, Usibelli Coal Mine

John Wanamaker – president, McKinley Alaska Private Investment, LLC

Together with the Board of Directors and management, the Advisory Board will evaluate the needs of Alaska businesses and consumers, identify new opportunities, be the eyes and ears in the community, serve as ambassadors for Alaska Communications, support business development and create dialog with community members and business and political leaders.

