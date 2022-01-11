Score Group Limited Selects Cyren Inbox Security to Automate Phishing and Malware Defense

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced Score Group Limited has adopted Cyren Inbox Security to detect and contain evasive threats such as targeted phishing, business email compromise, and ransomware.

Now in its fifth decade, Score Group Limited specializes in valves, fuel systems and accessories and component manufacture. The company employs more than 1,800 staff operating in over thirty locations spanning five continents who provide complex engineering solutions to customers in multiple markets including Defense, Nuclear, Aerospace, Utilities and Energy. Dedicated to rigorous design and testing, Score Group is instrumental in minimizing downtime and improving efficiency for its customers.

In an effort to improve its own operational efficiency, Score Group implemented Cyren Inbox Security to provide an additional layer of security for Microsoft 365. The company's cyber security team realized it had a gap in its ability to find and eliminate email threats that were evading detection by Microsoft 365. The team had very little visibility into these threats aside from occasional emails flagged by employees, and they lacked the user-friendly tools and processes necessary find and control this risk. The company also required a solution that didn't require an advanced level of expertise and could be managed by any member of the security staff.

Score Group quickly began a trial of Cyren Inbox Security, which continuously monitors Microsoft 365 inboxes and automatically remediates advanced email phishing attacks that evade Secure Email Gateways and Microsoft 365 Defender. Once fully deployed, Score Group not only has visibility into evasive threats, but can now proactively respond to incidents before threats including email-borne ransomware can infect and take down their systems; an important capability that helps Score Group comply with the Cyber Essentials guidance from the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency.

"Cyren catches phishing attacks that get past Microsoft, and the management of it is far, far easier." says Kris McMullan, Head of Security Risk and Governance at Score Group. "Attacks are more visible and more manageable using out-of-the-box automation. It also helps us achieve Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation. Compared to other vendors we deal with it's been an absolute blessing dealing with Cyren."

"Supply-centric businesses like Score Group Limited are uniquely targeted by cybercriminals because of the industries they serve," said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren. "With Cyren Inbox Security, businesses can address the largely unsolved problems like business email compromise and ransomware with an automated and continuously adapting solutions. With Cyren Inbox Security, Score Group is also able to leverage investments in security awareness programs and email hygiene solutions, dramatically improving the maturity of its overall defenses."

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

