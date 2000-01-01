David Herro Comments on Johnson Controls

Our U.S. final sale was Johnson Controls ( JCI , Financial ), a leading global supplier of fire detection and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems. We originally purchased the shares believing that the new management team had the potential to improve profit margins meaningfully. Management has made progress on this goal, but part of this progress must be attributed to Covid-19. The pandemic inspired building owners to invest aggressively in new air handling and filtration systems, a Johnson Controls specialty. Management also executed a well-timed portfolio transaction, selling the company’s traditional car battery business for a good price before the trend favoring automotive electrification became dominant. The company’s stock has performed well over the past year, and we sold the Fund’s shares to reinvest in undervalued holdings.

