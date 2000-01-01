Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

David Herro Comments on Samsung Electronics

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • A new position.
Article's Main Image

Samsung Electronics (

XKRX:005930, Financial) (South Korea) was added to the Fund after having previously sold the investment in the fourth quarter of 2020. Samsung is South Korea’s top electronics company and a world leader in manufacturing semiconductors. With recent declines in the share price, the stock once again offered the necessary upside potential to be selected for our portfolio.

From

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund fourth-quarter 2021 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus