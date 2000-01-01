David Herro Comments on Samsung Electronics

Also check out:
Samsung Electronics (XKRX:005930, Financial) (South Korea) was added to the Fund after having previously sold the investment in the fourth quarter of 2020. Samsung is South Korea’s top electronics company and a world leader in manufacturing semiconductors. With recent declines in the share price, the stock once again offered the necessary upside potential to be selected for our portfolio.
From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund fourth-quarter 2021 letter.