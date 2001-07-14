Trane Technologies Named to JUST Capital's 2022 JUST 100 List

Trane Technologies plc ( NYSE:TT, Financial), a global climate innovator, has been named one of America’s Most JUST Companies for the fifth consecutive year, and a member of the JUST+100 by JUST Capital. Trane Technologies ranked second among companies in the building materials & packaging industry, and moved up 67 spots overall since the previous year for its outstanding commitments to its employees, community and the environment.

JUST Capital is a not-for-profit that does comprehensive analyses to rank companies based on issues the American public cares about most, including investing in workers, supporting communities, respecting customers and reducing environmental impact. The 2022 JUST 100 ranking places Trane Technologies as a sector leader whose performance is beneficial for investors and for the wider American society.

“Every day, Trane Technologies people around the world uplift each other, our communities and our customers, while innovating for the climate,” said Paul Camuti, chief technology and sustainability officer for Trane Technologies. “They come to work with the purpose to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world. I’m delighted and proud that the hard work we’re doing together to make the world a better place has landed us on the prestigious JUST 100 list.”

Trane Technologies also earned a high grade on the 2021 annual CDP+Global+Climate+Change+Report in the Climate Change category, signifying management’s commitment to carbon reduction actions across the value stream. The company has earned consistently high leader-level scores on the rigorous CDP ranking for five consecutive years. CDP is a not-for-profit global environmental disclosure system that helps companies, cities, states and regions measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change.

Trane Technologies 2030 Sustainability Commitments

Trane Technologies, and its leading brands Trane and Thermo King, are solving some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges and inspiring industry and global change with our 2030+Sustainability+Commitments. These commitments include the Gigaton Challenge, a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by a billion metric tons (2% of the world’s annual emissions) and achieve carbon-neutral operations across its global footprint.

Trane Technologies’ 2030 Sustainability Commitments also include its Opportunity for All pledge. The pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, having a workforce that is diverse and reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

