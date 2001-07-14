Vecima Networks Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) (“Vecima” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except for Quebec. The base shelf prospectus will allow Vecima to offer up to C$150,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities and share purchase contracts from time to time over the 25-month period after the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities have issued a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus.

The terms of any future offerings, if any, will be established at the time of such offerings. At the time any securities covered by the shelf prospectus are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing specific information about the terms of any such offering will be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Although the Company has no immediate plans to do an offering, the intention of the shelf prospectus is to allow the Company to more quickly access growth capital when the capital is needed, and as market opportunities arise. The Company also believes that further liquidity, as a result of any actual offering, should result in increased trading volume.

A copy of the final short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained by directing a request to Vecima at 771 Vanalman Avenue, Victoria, British Columbia, V8Z 3B8 or can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.





About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes”, “may”, “plans”, “will”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions or describes a “goal”, or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon several estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Forward looking information in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the base shelf prospectus, the filing of any future prospectus supplements and any offerings thereunder and the Company’s belief that further liquidity should result in increased trading volume as a result of any actual offering.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated September 23, 2021, as well as the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005047/en/