GBI Boosts Submarine Network Performance with Ciena's GeoMesh Extreme to Provide Next Generation, Enhanced Services Across Its Regional and Global Network

Gulf Bridge International (GBI), a global cloud, connectivity and content enabler, is deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme, to increase GBI’s Smart Network capacity and performance. This upgrade will help GBI meet the demanding internet traffic requirements between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Europe and India. This will also help prepare the region for major upcoming sporting events – including the world’s largest football competition – in Qatar and the wider region.

Surges in video streaming, cloud computing and 5G have driven bandwidth demand and the need for submarine and terrestrial network upgrades globally. GBI’s upgrade with Ciena uses the latest technologies to increase design capacity by 10 Tb/s, enhance its capabilities, and provide increased flexibility in delivery times.

“Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optical technology will allow us to maximize the use of our fiber assets, ensuring a great quality of service for our customers,” said Cengiz Oztelcan, Chief Executive Officer, GBI. “We are excited to continue to expand our relationship with Ciena. GBI can now add significant capacity and intelligence to the network to meet requirements from customers including Internet Content Providers (ICPs).”

“Ciena’s WaveLogic technology and software will help GBI create a network that can adapt, self-optimize, and scale to meet customer demands,” said Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, International, Ciena. “We understand the importance for GBI to have a programmable and reliable submarine network – especially as the region will soon be hosting the world’s biggest football tournament, which is expected to drive a great deal of video traffic.”

GBI will leverage Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) to optimise its design capacity and help significantly reduce the cost per bit. Additionally, the embedded software intelligence in WL5e gives GBI the ability to dynamically fine tune capacity to meet changing network demands. Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller will provide software control and automation to accelerate network operations. With this network upgrade, GBI intends to provide the best possible digital experiences to its partners, customers and end-users alike.

