Chegg Announces "Learn With Chegg": Its Enhanced Platform to Deliver on the Promise of Personalized Learning

Today, Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) announced “Learn With Chegg,” a new phase in its industry leading platform that offers far greater personalization, automatically pushing relevant content to its users to create an individualized learning experience based on their needs. Chegg’s enhanced platform integrates its existing academic services such as study help, test prep, and writing and math support to allow students to easily and intuitively “discover” relevant content by building on its large number of subscribers, its deep data on student needs, gathered over more than a decade, and its rich library of expert-generated content. This puts Chegg in a uniquely strong position to personalize learning experiences in a way that helps improve understanding of academic subject matter to new and existing customers on their lifelong learning journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005471/en/

Chegg’s platform is now underpinned by a sophisticated recommendation and personalization model, the result of an exceptionally vast industry data set. This model will be bolstered by Chegg’s vast content library which allows students to learn in the way that suits them best and includes 70 million worked examples with expert-created step-by-step solutions, upcoming faculty-created content from the Uversity program,1 and large catalog of curated high-quality educational videos.

Under “Learn with Chegg” students can intuitively organize their study support by specific concepts, courses, textbooks, or classes. Key concepts are reinforced, taking advantage of a variety of Chegg’s offerings from test prep, flashcards, practice problems for quizzes, artificial intelligence-enabled writing support, a math instructional solver, and expert support.

“The Learn with Chegg platform will leverage billions of user interactions taking place each month, which provide the basis for a unique understanding of how today’s students want to learn, the concepts they are most likely to struggle with, how best to sequence and shape learning help to maximize understanding, and how to deliver academic support in the most time efficient manner,” said Nathan Schultz, President of Learning Services at Chegg. “Chegg knows where students get stuck and the kinds of content students are consuming at key points in their studies, so it knows which ones to offer them next. Chegg’s platform is geared towards locking concepts into students’ long-term memory by serving them content that will continually enhance and ‘drill in’ their learning,” Schultz added.

More than two years in development, the enhanced platform has been rolled out to Chegg users and will be able to adapt to a student’s preferred study method and provide the kind of learning material they find most suits their learning from Chegg’s robust library of videos, practice problems, flashcards, learning pages, step-by-step textbook solutions and more. Similarly, Chegg understands learning is not a one-off process, and thus it has created a more expansive learning experience to help keep students actively engaged and reinforce learning by testing their knowledge over time. Students will now be able to test their understanding of a concept through immediate assessment, as well as being prompted to do so after they have studied content on the platform.

This approach serves Chegg’s mission of helping students online, anytime, and anywhere, especially those leading increasingly busy lives, including the 64% of students who work and 24% who have children or other dependents.2 Chegg wants to see more college students go on to graduate by working alongside higher education institutions to help reduce the roughly 40% of students who drop out before earning their degree.3 This new phase will also serve those who need expert help at a time when the pandemic has taken away some of the support networks their academic institutions offered.

In addition, Learn With Chegg will underpin Chegg’s efforts to support students in all aspects of their lives. Chegg will continue to expand its total addressable market (TAM) by supporting learners well beyond high school and college, offering both lifelong learning and a holistic approach to a broad array of student needs. Learn With Chegg will support Chegg Skills, as well as the recently launched Chegg Life, which provides learners with much-needed advice on topics like financial planning, career pathways, and mental health and wellness. A majority of US learners report a need for support in mental health, financial advice and career guidance.4 Chegg’s support for learners is now organized around 4 core pillars - Books, Study, Career, and Life.

Learn With Chegg was supported by an enhancement of Chegg’s brand identity to reflect this holistic approach to lifelong learning.

“We wanted the Chegg brand and the services we offer to reflect the reality of the modern student,” said Esther Lem, Chief Marketing Officer at Chegg. “They are mature, motivated, and lifelong learners who will rely more and more on Chegg for all kinds of support.”

About Chegg

Millions of people Learn with Chegg. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, save money on required materials, and learn the most in-demand skills. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

_________________

1 Content expected to be offered to learners in the second half of 2022

2 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luminafoundation.org%2Fcampaign%2Ftodays-student%2F+%0A

3 https%3A%2F%2Feducationdata.org%2Fcollege-dropout-rates+%0A

4 Chegg Consumer Insights – Crux Global Needs Research conducted July-Aug, 2020 of U.S. College Students, weighted base (n=1159), and U.S. High School students, weighted base (n=739).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005471/en/