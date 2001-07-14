JFrog Joined by Cloud Industry Visionaries from AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure for DevOps Cloud Days

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG):

WHAT: Calling all developers to join JFrog executives, customers, solution engineers, and cloud experts from AWS, Google+Cloud, and Microsoft+Azure, to learn best practices, solution tips, the importance of cloud native app development, and pitfalls to avoid when deploying to the cloud. WHO: JFrog Co-Founder and CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim will deliver opening remarks each day of the event. - JFrog Co-Founder and CTO, Yoav Landman, will detail how developers can maximize the ROI of their cloud DevOps programs using the JFrog+Platform. - JFrog’s Regional VP of North America Sales, Shlomi Ziv, will close out each day with a summary of lessons learned and how JFrog can be utilized in modern development environments. Featured AWS speakers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 include: Emily Freeman, Technologist, Storyteller, Author of DevOps for Dummies Brian Terry, Sr. Developer Advocate Safdar Zaman, Technical Account Manager

Featured Google+Cloud speakers scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 include: Richard Seroter, Director of Product Management Preston Holmes, Outbound Product Manager Dave Stanke, Developer Relations Engineer

Featured Microsoft+Azure speakers scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 include: Bridget Kromhout, Principal Program Manager Steve Lasker, Principal PM Architect Bruno Borges, Product Management / Cloud Developer Experience & Tools Paul Yuknewicz, Principal Group Product Manager

WHEN: North America:Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. EMEA: Tuesday, Jan. 25 - Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. WHERE: Online. Everywhere. Register for FREE today at https%3A%2F%2Fcloud-days.jfrog.com%2F.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chain. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back. Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

