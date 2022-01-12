IGI CyberLabs Releases Automatic Update to its Nodeware(R) Solution that Identifies Log4j Vulnerabilities

Nodeware's Industry-Leading Detection Technology

Helps Protect Against Log4j Vulnerabilities

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTCQB:IMCI), announces that its Nodeware solution now includes industry-leading technology to automatically and thoroughly scan for Log4j vulnerabilities.

Nodeware Agents and Sensors check for Log4j vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-44228 and CVE-2021-45046) in the widely used Log4j Java logging library. This is an automatic update and users only need to enable credentialed scanning to utilize the new detection technology.

The Log4Shell vulnerability, exposed in December, remains a high-risk situation for companies as attackers continue to take advantage of the flaw that has been given the maximum 10.0 critical severity rating.

"Nodeware Agents and credentialed scans can now pick up the updates and additional content automatically with no user intervention required," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "This level of identification of Log4j is critical for all companies as this flaw continues to enable attackers of any skill level to remotely take control of a vulnerable system and cause serious damages."

Nodeware will now identify not only the assets with issues, but also the offending Java applications. Results from the Log4j scans will be included alongside other vulnerability data in the Nodeware dashboard and reports.

"Nodeware‘s scanning capabilities coupled with a dashboard that combines Log4J scans with other vulnerability data is paradigm changing for SMBs," said Chuck Brooks, President of Brooks Consulting International and globally recognized cybersecurity expert. "Businesses will no longer have to rely on manually prepared scripts to fight the exploits. Instead, SMBs can now use a fully integrated and automated dashboard for Program Vulnerability Management to meet the threats posed by Log4J."

This week the FTC warned that all U.S. organizations that fail to secure customer data against Log4Shell could face legal repercussions, meaning that a continuous vulnerability management solution like Nodeware is more essential than ever.

"With this additional checking for Log4j vulnerabilities within the Nodeware platform-that we've been using for years-we can now add so much more value to our customers by protecting their environments from the latest threats," said Nicholas McCourt, vCISO at Integris.

IGI Cybersecurity built Nodeware to be the most efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management program management solution available in the market while addressing the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, and continuous inventory, and vulnerability scanning. Nodeware is available via its network of MSPs and channel partners nationwide.

"This development from Nodeware is a game-changer for MSPs trying to keep their clients' risk as low as possible," said Janet Schijns, CEO of the JS Group. "The ability for an MSP to provide authorized scans protecting against the risks of the Log4j vulnerability is a unique ability that only Nodeware offers to the channel."

Learn more or start a free trial at www.nodeware.comor contact your technology solutions provider.

If you believe you are facing a cyber incident or are concerned you have been targeted by cyber criminals, you can contact IGI Cybersecurity for help with incident response, penetration testing, and more.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People™.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

