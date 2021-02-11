Entries Now Open for Third Annual Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, World's Largest Game of Squares to Give Away More Than $1 Million During Super Bowl LVI

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced entries are open for the third annual Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes – the world's largest official game of Super Bowl squares. Entries are welcome through February 11, at RocketMortgageSquares.com.

The giveaway's rules remain the same as years past. A grand prize winner will be announced during halftime of Super Bowl LVI and at the end of the game – each winning $500,000. Rocket Mortgage will also award $50,000 for each scoring play during the Super Bowl. That's every score change whether it's a touchdown, extra point, two-point conversion, field goal or safety.

"Watching the Super Bowl has been a staple of American culture for the last 55 years and introducing the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares in 2020 has elevated that experience for millions of viewers across the country," said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. "We love adding another exciting element for people through our squares sweepstakes – one of the largest giveaways in any sport. Past winners have had their lives transformed and we are eager to give more Americans that opportunity again this year."

For the past two years, millions of Americans – hardcore football fans and casual observers alike – have watched The Big Game more intently than usual, crossing their fingers for the chance to score big every time a team on the field scores during the game. Since the inaugural giveaway in 2020, Rocket Mortgage has awarded a total of $3.3 million in prize money to 29 fans across the country.

"Entering the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes and winning $500,000 was a bright spot in a difficult year," said Derrick Collins, a Pennsylvania resident who was one of two grand prize winners in 2021. "When I entered the giveaway for fun, I let my mind wander to 'what if I won the grand prize?' but I never thought it would be me. I hope my story inspires others who are thinking about entering – it just might change your life."

Those hoping to win big can enter for free at RocketMortgageSquares.com. Sign up is easy. Participants select one of the 100 squares on a 10-by-10 grid. After the entry period closes, each row and column will be assigned a random number between zero and nine. One axis of the grid will represent the last digit of the NFC Champion's score and the other will align with the last digit of the AFC Champion's score.

Every time the score changes during Super Bowl LVI, airing at 6:30 p.m. EST, February 13 on NBC, a winner will be randomly selected from the pool of entrants on the square that aligns with the last digit of each team's score.

As a bonus, fans can share the sweepstakes registration information on their social pages and unlock more opportunities to win! Each time a follower or friend signs up with the entrant's unique link, they will receive one extra square - up to 10 additional spots. New this year, anyone who has a referral sign up to play will be placed into a weekly drawing for a chance to win a $100 NFLShop.com gift card. Every Friday throughout the sweepstakes, 100 winners will be randomly chosen for a total of $10,000 in prizes each week – making this year's game bigger and better than ever before with $50,000 in additional prizes.

The sweepstakes is part of Rocket Mortgage's multi-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL). Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, February 11, 2021. No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase or modify your chances of winning in any way. To be eligible, entrants must be 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their state of residence, and a legal resident of the 50 United States or D.C. To see full official rules and enter the sweepstakes, visit RocketMortgageSquares.com.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Rocket Mortgage closed $320 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2020.

Rocket Mortgage moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies employ 26,000 full-time team members nationwide. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Rocket Mortgage ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for mortgage servicing by J.D. Power the past eight straight years, 2014 – 2021.

Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit RocketMortgage.com/PressRoom .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entries-now-open-for-third-annual-rocket-mortgage-super-bowl-squares-sweepstakes-worlds-largest-game-of-squares-to-give-away-more-than-1-million-during-super-bowl-lvi-301459639.html

SOURCE Rocket Mortgage