Syquant Capital Sas Buys IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Covanta Holding Corp

Investment company Syquant Capital Sas (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Cerner Corp, sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, 51job Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syquant Capital Sas. As of 2021Q4, Syquant Capital Sas owns 43 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 906,432 shares, 46.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 367.88%
  2. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,183,761 shares, 25.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 691.29%
  3. CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 189,938 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA.U) - 1,000,100 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) - 125,560 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 189,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 125,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SIGNA Sports United NV (SSU)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in SIGNA Sports United NV. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 426,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 367.88%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $126.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.21%. The holding were 906,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 691.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.87%. The holding were 1,183,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc by 60.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 178,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2832.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Sold Out: 51job Inc (JOBS)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: (CSOD)

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



