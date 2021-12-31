Syquant Capital Sas Buys IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Covanta Holding Corp

New Purchases: CONE, EPAY, CERN, SSU, CZOO, FLOW, WBT, PAE, QCOM, NEWR, AOSL, AMD, ENPH, XLNX, NET, SITM, GDYN, RBLX, SYNA, NOTV, HUT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Cerner Corp, sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, 51job Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syquant Capital Sas. As of 2021Q4, Syquant Capital Sas owns 43 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 906,432 shares, 46.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 367.88% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,183,761 shares, 25.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 691.29% CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 189,938 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA.U) - 1,000,100 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) - 125,560 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. New Position

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 189,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 125,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in SIGNA Sports United NV. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 426,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 367.88%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $126.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.21%. The holding were 906,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 691.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.87%. The holding were 1,183,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc by 60.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 178,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2832.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.