First Eagle Comments on Oracle

Similarly, the ongoing transition to cloud-based computing services gained speed in the Covid era, as lockdowns had businesses prioritizing scalable, flexible, reliable technology solutions in what had suddenly become a work-from-home world. In a process that began even before the pandemic, Oracle ( ORCL , Financial ) has been migrating its 40 years of database expertise to the cloud to meet the needs of its multinational blue-chip customer base and to compete with the cloud-native providers that have sought to unseat it. Oracle’s scale and expertise has enabled it to maintain enviable customer renewal rates in excess of 90% and an annu-ity-like stream of recurring cash flows based on long-duration service contracts.8 Though the continued execution of its cloud transformation remains a risk, the company’s well-managed balance sheet has enabled it to consistently return cash to its investors through a robust share-buyback program.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com