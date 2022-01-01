CrowdStrike Ranks #1 for Modern Endpoint Security Market Shares for Second Consecutive Time

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that it has ranked #1 for the second consecutive time for Modern Endpoint Security revenue market share in IDC’s report: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security Market Shares, July 2020–June 2021: CrowdStrike and Microsoft Outdistancing All Other Vendors in a Rapidly Expanding Market (doc # US48616621, January 2022)​​. According to the report, CrowdStrike owns “14.2% total shares of the 2021 endpoint security market and brought in $986.1 million in revenue, demonstrating 75.1% growth.” IDC’s report demonstrates CrowdStrike’s market leadership as the company continues its trajectory to outpace competitors in innovation and strategy.

The report examines how during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations globally transitioned from on-premise data centers to public clouds and expanded the need to secure both endpoints and workloads in their IT environments. Survey findings from IDC indicate that adoption of cloud applications shows no signs of slowing down, and in fact, will most likely increase moving forward.

Within the report's Who Shaped the Year section, IDC highlights CrowdStrike and states, “CrowdStrike's cloud-native approach continues to deliver. In the past year, CrowdStrike's share in the worldwide modern endpoint security market rose by 4 percentage points. Correspondingly, CrowdStrike's customer base expanded. The company reported its number of subscription customers increased 81% from 7,230 at the end of July 31, 2020, to 13,080 at the end of July 31, 2021.”

“Endpoint security is mission critical in today’s complex landscape, and CrowdStrike has proven time and again that our technology has transformed the approach that modern organizations take to tackle threats. As the endpoint continues to evolve, so do we. The continued success of the company is due to our winning combination of innovative technology, leadership and execution – it is unlike anything else currently on the market today. It’s great to also see third-parties recognizing our key differentiators compared to others in the space. One of these is the unique customer value Falcon delivers day after day. We are thrilled to be ranked #1 for Modern Endpoint Security market share in this IDC report and remain committed to giving our customers around the globe the best technology,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer of CrowdStrike.

Unlike customers of other vendors, those who choose CrowdStrike benefit from the power of the CrowdStrike+Falcon%26reg%3B+platform, which has the ability to scale across networks and a variety of ecosystems. Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, Falcon delivers superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value. CrowdStrike has not only pioneered modern endpoint security but redefined it with one of the market’s most advanced cloud-native platforms to protect integral areas of risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data. Today, CrowdStrike’s Security Cloud and leading artificial intelligence leverage real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry to protect customers of all sizes across the globe.

"Market demand for modern endpoint security products is on an accelerating pace," according to Michael Suby, research vice president, Security and Trust at IDC, "The essentialness of end users' devices in business operations and threat actors attacking these endpoints is a fixed equation. The answer, confirmed by rising market demand, is to fortify the endpoints and rapidly respond to compromises."

This announcement comes on the heels of IDC’s Worldwide Corporate Endpoint Security Market Shares, 2020 Report1, in which CrowdStrike+ranked+%231 for Modern Endpoint Security 2020 revenue market share. Both reports continue to validate CrowdStrike’s market leadership, and demonstrate the proven efficacy of CrowdStrike Falcon and the company’s growth, execution and leadership.

Recently, CrowdStrike earned the following analyst recognitions:

Ranked #1 for Modern Endpoint Security 2020 revenue market share in IDC%26rsquo%3Bs+Worldwide+Corporate+Endpoint+Security+Market+Shares%2C+2020+Report

Named a Leader in the 2021+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Endpoint+Protection+Platforms and positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision 2

Received the highest score for “Lean Forward” Organizations in the 2021+Gartner+Critical+Capabilities+for+Endpoint+Protection+Platforms+Report 3

Named a Leader+in+Endpoint+Security+Software+as+a+Service+in+The+Forrester+Wave+Q2+20214 report, receiving the highest scores possible within 17 criteria in the report

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

