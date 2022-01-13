Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) presentation of the Interim Report for Q4 2021 / Year-end report 2021

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / CTT Systems AB ( STO:CTT, Financial)

CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q4 2021 / Year-end report 2021 will be published on February 8 2022, at 08.00 (CEST).

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST). The report will be presented by Torbjörn Johansson, CEO.

To participate in webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:

SE +46 8566 426 95

UK +44 333 300 92 65

SE +46 8566 426 95 UK +44 333 300 92 65 The webcast can be followed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ctt-systems-q4-2021 . The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information:

Torbjörn Johansson, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 01 alt. Mobile. 070-665 24 46 or email: [email protected]



Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: [email protected]

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

