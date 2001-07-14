NICE Positioned as the Overall Exemplary Vendor in 2022 Value Index for Agent Management by Ventana Research

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named the overall Exemplary Vendor in the 2022 Value Index for Agent Management report by Ventana Research. NICE ranks highest from among 18 vendors assessed and was named a Value Index Leader across all seven categories evaluated in the report. For a complimentary copy of the report, please click+here.

Keith Dawson, Vice President and Research Director for Customer Experience at Ventana Research, said, “Choosing the right agent management technology has a major impact on businesses, lowering the total cost of ownership, increasing the return on investment and boosting an organization’s ability to reach its performance potential. NICE has demonstrated leadership across all categories under product and customer experience through CXone and is well deserving of the top rank it has received.”

"Our analysis of agent management tools found that many vendors are focusing on helping organizations cope with the lasting disruption from the pandemic,” continued Keith Dawson. “Technology has evolved far beyond old school workforce optimization. For vendors, expanding the scope of their portfolios into areas like knowledge management and real time agent guidance (for example) is a way to differentiate and add value to their customers.”

Among the categories assessed and in which NICE received top ratings include Adaptability, Capability, Manageability, Reliability, TCO/ROI, Usability and Validation. These categories were mapped across the product experience and customer experience axes, classifying NICE as the overall leader in Ventana Research’s Value Index for Agent Management report.

Paul Jarman, CEO, NICE CXone, said, “With today’s hybrid work model and raising employee engagement requirements, organizations must deliver flexibility, ease of use and adaptability to engage agents and drive positive work experiences. It has highlighted the importance of empowering and preparing agents to address any customer needs event. NICE’s leadership in this report is indicative of our continued commitment to driving meaningful agent experiences through cutting-edge innovation via our CXone and Workforce Management solutions.”

