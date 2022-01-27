SRAX to Host the 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Virtual Conference on January 27th, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SRAX, Inc. ( SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced it will host the first ever Sequire Metals & Mining Conference, a one-day investor event featuring prominent public mining companies and industry experts.



Event: 2022 Sequire Metals & Mining Virtual Conference

Date: January 27th, 2022

Time: 9:00 am ET – 5:00 pm ET

Register Here: https://mining21.mysequire.com/

Many metals and materials are crucial to the functioning and health of the global economy, so SRAX is excited to host a full day of networking and learning with the premier innovators in the metals and mining space. The event will be hosted on the company’s Sequire platform and will feature presentations, 1x1 meetings, and influential industry speakers.

“This has been one of the fastest growing events we have ever hosted. It’s clear companies are eager to tell their story and give the latest company updates, and investors are registering to listen. We look forward to hosting everyone for our first event of 2022 and kicking off the year in a strong way,” said Morgan-Lea Fogg, Vice President of Community & Events at SRAX.

About SRAX

SRAX ( SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

