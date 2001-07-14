Vi Revamps National Backbone Networks with Ciena to Accelerate Next Wave of Digital Connectivity

Vodafone+Idea+Limited (VIL or “Vi”) is revamping the backbone scalability and service resiliency by deploying industry-leading 5th generation coherent optical solutions from Ciena (NYSE: CIEN). As consumers, enterprises, and content players look to embrace smarter digital experiences across India, Vi’s new 300G/400G backbone network increases scale and performance in an energy and cost-efficient manner.

“Escalating demand for data requires a high-capacity and resilient network that can thrive not only today but for years to come,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. “Preparing a future-fit network, through our partnership with Ciena, will enable Vi subscribers to experience world-class highly available, scalable connectivity and realize the benefits of cloud, IoT, and 5G in future.”

Increasing and changing traffic patterns across India require new levels of capacity, flexibility, resiliency, and programmability. With broader network coverage and faster broadband made possible by Ciena, Vi maximizes fiber capacity and network efficiencies to prepare for 5G.

Vi has forged partnerships with several technology leaders, ecosystem players and Indian start-ups for developing a range of 5G use cases relevant for Indian enterprises and consumers. Vi’s collaboration with Ciena is in line with the service provider’s strategy to build a future-fit network for emerging technologies such as 5G, to drive digital growth in India.

“Today’s competitive environment requires operators like Vi to operate a higher performing network with maximum agility at a lower cost per bit,” said Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India. “With the network playing an increasingly important role to support digital applications today, Vi’s transformed network is ready for prime time.”

Vi has deployed Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic+5+Extreme for high speed 300G/400G services, upgradable to 800G. With the ability to tune capacity for maximum agility while also reducing energy consumption, Vi delivers best-in-class connectivity in a cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly manner to customers across India. Ciena’s Manage%2C+Control+and+Plan (MCP) domain controller also provides Vi with analytical insights to optimize network performance, enhancing its customers’ digital experiences.

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is India’s leading telecom service provider. The Company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G, 3G, 4G platform and has a 5G ready network. With the large spectrum portfolio to support the growing demand for data and voice, the company is committed to deliver delightful customer experiences and contribute towards creating a truly ‘Digital India’ by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The Company is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India.

The company offers products and services to its customers in India under the TM Brand name “Vi”.

For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in and www.vodafoneidea.com | Twitter - @VodaIdea_NEWS

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter %40Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena+Insights+blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

