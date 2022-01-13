Blender Bites' Smoothie Innovation Nominated for 2022 Best New Product Award

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4, WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is proud to announce that has been nominated for Best New Product Award ("BNPA") in Canada under the Frozen Food /Healthy Beverages category (the "Award").

BNPA is North America's most credible and influential consumer product innovation award programs; a consumer award program conducted by BrandSpark International, an independent market research firm working alongside thousands of consumer goods brands worldwide. For over 17 years, BNPA's have recognized thousands of new and innovative products in a variety of categories such as new beauty, food & beverage, health, household, children, pet and tech products.

Blender Bites' one step smoothie puck product line has been nominated for the 2022 Best New Product Award in Canada, under the Frozen Food /Healthy Beverages category. The winner in each BNPA category will be determined through a unique consumer-voting process whereby nominees will be evaluated by a national sample of tens of thousands of consumers who have voted for their favorite products.

Included along with the nomination, Blender Bites had the opportunity to participate in a sample program, allowing consumers to test and provide honest feedback on the innovation. Blender Bites was highly received as 91% of respondents gave 5 or 4 stars with a 96% recommendation rate. Winners in each category of BNPA are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Blender's one step smoothie pucks are made with a variety of delicious organic fruits, greens and functional ingredients such as immune supporting plant-based vitamins and minerals to provide consumers with a convenient solution for their daily smoothie routine. They come in three flavours: Green Dtox, Power Berry and Vita Smoothie, and are also perfect for bowls, ice creams and popsicles, desserts, and sweet treats.

"Blender Bites is extremely proud to have been nominated for this prestigious Canadian award. Our smoothie innovation has simplified the lives of thousands of Canadians during this extremely trying pandemic and we are honored to be recognized as a nominee for the healthy food/frozen beverage category. The exposure that this type of award could provide the company would be extremely beneficial to the brand as we pioneer into the US market." commented Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites CEO.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 850 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - [email protected]

Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

