Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC Buys Confluent Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Insperity Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Confluent Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Insperity Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Insperity Inc (NSP) - 273,739 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.02% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,227,015 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 473,270 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 97,846 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,801 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $66.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 64,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.695800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 301.51%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $467.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 139.72%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 102,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and by 136.76%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 102,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.4 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 31,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 83.13%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 70.16%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.