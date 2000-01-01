Longleaf Partners Comments on CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( CNX , Financial ) (27%, 1.58%; 9%, 0.45%), the Appalachian natural gas producer, was another top contributor. With higher strip gas prices, another strong year of FCF and a 13% annualized repurchase pace last quarter, our appraisal of the value increased over 20%. However, the company’s conservative hedging program that has helped it withstand prior bear markets also held back earnings growth this year. The board, led by chairman Will Thorndike, recently authorized another $1 billion of repurchase, representing nearly one third of outstanding shares at today’s price. Despite higher absolute FCF than Appalachian comps with inferior inventory positions, CNX trades at less than half of their enterprise values.

