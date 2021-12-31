Silver Lake Advisory, LLC Buys Weyerhaeuser Co, Leggett & Platt Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, International Paper Co, World Fuel Services Corp

- New Purchases: WY, DV, VOE, COST, CBOE,
- Added Positions: LEG, KMI, BGFV, FSLR, PFFD, AMAT, CMA, SAFT, RF, HAS, O, BDX, SJM, ENS, PFF, VIG, IUSV, IDCC, EPD, ICLN, OKE,
- Reduced Positions: IP, VMW, GPC, ALB, XOM, PBA, ABBV, MMM, ADP, PNW, PBI, BKH, PID, IBM, FLRN,
- Sold Out: DWX, INT, T, SLVM,
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 65,925 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 134,144 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 46,317 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 42,967 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 19,669 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 90,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $152.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $120.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $516.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 389 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 920.65%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 96,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 149,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp by 116.93%. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.05 and $38.96, with an estimated average price of $38.21.Sold Out: World Fuel Services Corp (INT)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $28.43.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Silver Lake Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
