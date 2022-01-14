Bambuser launches an improved UI for its One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER.ST, Financial) ( FRA:5JL.F, Financial)

Stockholm, January 14th 2022 - After a successful launch in March last year, Bambuser's One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution is now seeing a major UI refresh to further improve usability and performance.

Launched in the spring of 2021, Bambuser's One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution enables retailers to invite customers into private, two-way video calls with brand representatives and - if requested - to integrate into CRM systems. Within the video calls, products can be showcased, demonstrated, compared and easily added to cart, making One-to-One the ideal solution to enhance personal shopping and customer service and create consultations that lead to increased sales post-call.

The latest One-to-One UI updates:

A premium look and feel to align with other Bambuser updates

Enlarged product display area enabling the customer to see products in greater detail

Enhanced flexibility to suit any screen size, enabling a 50/50 split screen to better showcase products

Improved customer points of interaction. Customers can now navigate through a selection of products (each featuring images and descriptions) curated by the brand representative

To learn more watch this video tutorial on using One-to-One .

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here .

Attachments

Bambuser launches an improved UI for its One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683505/Bambuser-Launches-an-Improved-UI-for-its-One-to-One-Live-Video-Shopping-Solution



