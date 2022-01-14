Klocked Introduces Join My Run Feature With App Update

ePlay Digital's Klocked Platform testing new "run buddies" feature with all users

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that Klocked's revolutionary augmented reality fitness app is trialing new "Join Live" with users that download the latest update from the Apple App Store. The "Join Live" feature is available at the bottom of the Home page and allows users to see what is happening in the Klocked community in real-time and "Join Live". See somebody you know? Want to run with somebody already on course in Paris? Join live and let Klocked know what you think at www.klocked.me .

Klocked is looking for ways to use its platform to help motivate and make fitness fun. Users may have to rush to get their sneakers and gear on when they want to join somebody in Klocked World. There are two "Join Live" options: 1. teleport to catch up to the new run buddy or 2. join from the start line. In either case, audio cues will let runners know what's going on with the "Join Live" participants.

"Running with friends is great - strangers too. That's hard in the best of times and a pandemic is not the best of times," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked fitness app. "I hope Klocked Join Live helps us get out there more, go longer, faster, and meet new people. In the real world or Klocked World, I'm pretty motivated to catch up and join others."

Klocked'sadaptive music, pre-race and in-race coaching, and the P4 AI performance-enhancing audio cues plus special "Join Live" audio features will help improve training and race-day performance. Real-time evaluation is powered by Klocked P4 AI and Weav Music 's performance-enhancing adaptive music & AR coaching technology.

Fan Freak

ePlay announced earlier this week the release of the Fan Freak sports app. Fan Freak allows sports fans to build teams, streaks, and win cash prizes. Fan Freak includes NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, and NCAA Football. Fan Freak is 3 games-in-one and allows users to earn prizes and points. The app will be available as a public beta with real cash prizes starting today, Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM ET .

Klocked Berlin 5k

Klocked Fitness App has opened registration for the Berlin 5k Hybrid Real-Time Race Experience and Virtual Run taking place on Jan. 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM eastern time / 7:00 AM pacific time.

Klocked hint: races are fun live, but not necessary. The Berlin 5k is open for 12 hours after the gun goes off.

All real-time and virtual participants will receive physical and digital race t-shirts, digital finisher's medals, augmented reality race bib, and placement recognition for overall and division winners. Klocked app participants will be able to choose between teleporting to Berlin for the real-time race experience or the virtual run anytime in January. Klocked users will personalize and send their 3D avatar to Berlin on race day to compete live in ePlay's vision of the sports metaverse - Klocked World.

More Klocked Updates

Also updated in the latest Klocked app download are landmark audio cues for Berlin 5k, Paris 10k, New York City 10k, Boston 5k, and Toronto Beaches 10k course. Learn about Lake Ontario and the Beaches neighborhood, on the Toronto Beaches 10k course.

The app now allows users to access their Klocked Race Loot Box from Finished Activities and a bug where podcast or music volume did not adjust automatically after some audio cues had been fixed.

Klocked P4 AI

Klocked helps everybody to get outdoors and provides daily real-time motivation towards healthy living. The Klocked P4 AI system augments a user's experience with real-time and interval audio cues making fitness fun, competitive, and gamified. Klocked not only equips users with motivation but with real-time information and data that is not available anywhere else. Klocked P4 AI includes Place, Placement, Performance, and Personal Best Augmented Reality (AR).

Adaptive Music

Weav Music 's patent-pending AR coaching features include:

Pace audio cues to help stick to training goals

Personal-best audio cues to help reach new goals

Audio guides to course landmarks

Audio coach with tips and inspiration to achieve new goals

Cadence detection and adaptive music to enhance performance

Coach Kelly

Coach Kelly joins Klocked users on race and fun run days. Upcoming races and fun runs include Berlin, Paris, and New York. Join 30-minutes before start time and Coach Kelly walks participants through the upcoming event. Coach Kelly is with you at race start, during the race, and through to the finish line. Check out the schedule .

More Sports Science

Additional Advanced Sports Science Features include:

Placement visual and audio cues to advance race position by gender and age division

Gamification to advance to the next level

Leaderboards by age and gender divisions

Special challenges and races

Bonus points and special effects for passing and participating in challenges

Earn real and augmented reality t-shirts, race bibs, and medals

Klocked Sports Science Platform is now available in the free Klocked App .

