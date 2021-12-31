O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Intel Corp

New Purchases: ITW, UNH,

ITW, UNH, Added Positions: DISCK, QCOM, EAF, WY, BEN, AMGN, BRK.B, HCC, MTB,

DISCK, QCOM, EAF, WY, BEN, AMGN, BRK.B, HCC, MTB, Reduced Positions: TGP, TDW, FPH, HT, PSX, SRG, TPHS, XOM,

TGP, TDW, FPH, HT, PSX, SRG, TPHS, XOM, Sold Out: INTC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27keefe+stevens+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 184,066 shares, 25.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 112,450 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94% Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 252,441 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 45,502 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Corning Inc (GLW) - 272,876 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $242.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $465.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 399,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.