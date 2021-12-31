O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Intel Corp

- New Purchases: ITW, UNH,
- Added Positions: DISCK, QCOM, EAF, WY, BEN, AMGN, BRK.B, HCC, MTB,
- Reduced Positions: TGP, TDW, FPH, HT, PSX, SRG, TPHS, XOM,
- Sold Out: INTC,
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 184,066 shares, 25.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 112,450 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 252,441 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 45,502 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- Corning Inc (GLW) - 272,876 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 399,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.
