O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Intel Corp

Investment company O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 184,066 shares, 25.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 112,450 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
  3. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 252,441 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
  4. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 45,502 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  5. Corning Inc (GLW) - 272,876 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $242.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $465.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 399,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.



