Kyndryl Holdings: IBM's Ugly Duckling Is on Its Own

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. ( KD, Financial) was spun off of IBM on Oct. 25, 2021. The phrase "spun off" may be too charitable, however, and right word might be "discarded" given the stock has fallen from $40 to below $17 currently.

Kyndryl is a technology and infrastructure services provider, offering advisory, implementation and managed services across a range of technology domains to help customers manage and modernize enterprise IT environments in support of their business and transformation objectives. According to Kyndryl, "We design, build, manage and modernize the mission-critical technology systems that the world depends on every day".

IBM has distributed 80.1% of the total Kendryl stock to IBM shareholders as a tax-free dividend, while still retaining a 19.9% stake. It intends to dispose of the rest in the near future.

Company Offerings Competitive Set

The company has gotten off to a bad start. IBM was a relatively unattractive stock to begin with and the perception that the company was jettisoning its declining business unit to shareholders is not a great endorsement.

Many shareholders just dumped the stock, creating selling pressure. Disclosures from IBM show that the business has been declining for several years at the rate of about 5% and the business as a standalone entity is unprofitable, though its not clear what is included in previous numbers and what is relevant going forward. Kyndryl's recent quarterly report projects that revenue will continue to decline and the company is expected to be barely profitable in 2021.

However the company does appear to be extraordinarily cheap. The enterprise value is currently indicated to be $4.86 billion and 2021 adjusted Ebitda (from above) is $2.8 billion. This works out to an enterprise value/Ebitda ratio of approximately 1.74. Using GuruFocus's Stock Comparison Table, we can compare it to other peer companies in the managed infrastructure and services business. (Note: EV/Ebitda in the table below is not adjusted).

Ticker Company Market Cap ($M) Enterprise Value ($M) Revenue ($M) Cash Flow from Operations PE Ratio PS Ratio Price-to-Tangible Book EV/Ebitda KD Kyndryl Holdings Inc. 4,000.83 4,858.14 14,257 628 At Loss 0.28 0.96 -8.77 TSE:6702 Fujitsu Ltd. 32,238.59 30,628.57 31,778.83 322,987 17.87 1.03 2.75 6.96 CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. 45,442.15 45,206.14 17,914 2,568 24.44 2.56 9.29 14.22 XPAR:ATO Atos SE 3,970.49 6,749.54 12,529.12 990 37.02 0.31 -4.05 5.86 DXC DXC Technology Co. 8,472.70 12,261.82 16,841 67 22.68 0.52 18.87 3.48 UIS Unisys Corp. 1,280.93 1,290.31 2,092 -290.90 At Loss 0.59 -1.74 -4.06

The balance sheet looks acceptable as well with liabilities and equity showing a decent balance.

Conclusion

Right now, there is too much noise in the numbers due to the seperation from IBM. But looking at the competitive set, the company, if managed well, should be able to acheive a net margin of 5% in the next three years. Based off of current revenue, this would translate to a net profit of about $780 million and a projected price-earnings ratio of just over 5. Of course, should this occur, it will lead to significant multiple expansion.

Ticker Company Net Margin % KD Kyndryl Holdings Inc -12.65 TSE:6702 Fujitsu Ltd 5.76 CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp 10.48 XPAR:ATO Atos SE 0.84 DXC DXC Technology Co 2.32 UIS Unisys Corp -23.44

Therefore, Kyndryl has multi-bagger potential. This ugly duckling can grow up to be a beautiful swan, but there are significant challenges ahead. It remains to be seen if management is up for the job.