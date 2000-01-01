Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
David Rolfe Comments on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (

MSI, Financial) generated +13% revenue growth and drove over +20% earnings per share growth as it sold a higher mix of high-margin, recurring software, with Company-wide margins well above-above pre-COVID peaks. Motorola is a key partner with public safety and corporate customers who operate land mobile radio (LMR) networks for decades, which requires numerous software updates and constant cybersecurity support. Further, the Company has amassed a suite of software offerings that manage public safety emergency and 911 call center workflows. We expect Motorola’s core public safety market to continue adopting these software and service solutions that drive higher productivity in the face of chronic labor shortages.

From

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners fourth-quarter 2021 letter.

