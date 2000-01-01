David Rolfe Comments on PayPal

PayPal Holdings (PYPL, Financial) detracted from performance during the fourth quarter, despite reporting metrics that show its platforms are thriving. The total volume of payments that PayPal proprieties handled grew +26% compared to 2021 and is now over +70% higher than in 2019. In addition, new accounts at PayPal properties grew +12% while PayPal users executed +10% more transactions than last year. PayPal’s one-time parent and former largest customer, eBay, now represents just 3% of the Company’s payment volume as PayPal has aggressively expanded its platforms to include e-commerce merchants of all sizes. This includes Amazon, which announced it will accept payment at checkout from PayPal’s Venmo starting in 2022. Last, index providers S&P Dow Jones and MSCI, announced the potential re-constitution of their equity indexes, including changing the sector classification of payment processors, such as PayPal (and Visa), from “Information Technology” over to “Financials.”2 We are benchmark agnostic; however, we believe the potential change to this market structure particularly within passive index exchanged-traded funds, likely added to volatility during the quarter.
From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners fourth-quarter 2021 letter.