DocGo Expands Mobile Health Services to Aetna Customers in New York and New Jersey

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today it signed a multi-year contract to provide mobile at-home healthcare services to Aetna commercial and Medicare Advantage members across New York and New Jersey. With this new contract, DocGo is able to provide a range of at-home healthcare services to 2.5 million lives, including episodic and emergency care.

Taking effect on February 15, 2022, Aetna members that reside in New York and New Jersey will have access to DocGo’s team of highly trained healthcare professionals who provide on-demand, at-home healthcare services outside of traditional medical facilities.

“The opportunity to expand our mobile health services to millions of new patients further reinforces our commitment to bridging gaps in care and making quality healthcare accessible for all,” said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. “We’re looking forward to bringing our services to Aetna members throughout New York and New Jersey.”

With operations in 28 U.S. states and the UK, DocGo delivers Mobile Health services at scale for payers, hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most. The company’s mobility solutions, enabled through highly coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, give patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment. Healthcare services can range from preventative care and chronic condition management to acute and episodic care.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", “outlook”, “guidance”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005054/en/