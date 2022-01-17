CBGA Found in Patented Strain Effective in Blocking Covid

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces that the cannabis compound CBGA found in its patented strain patented strain Equadorian Sativa, or CTA (US PP 27,475 - http://bit.ly/2te8hFk) has been found effective in blocking covid from entering human cells in a laboratory study published in the Journal of Natural Products (Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV‑2 and the Emerging Variants - https://bit.ly/33FfgwE), but must be taken orally to potentially prevent and treat infection by SARS-CoV-2 according to the study.

Cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA was identified during a chemical screening effort as having the potential to fight coronavirus by binding to spike proteins found on the virus, blocking its ability to infect people. Laboratory testing by Steephill Labs of Cannabis Sativa's reported levels of CBGA at 2.49 mg/g.

Jennina Chiavetta, the founder and owner of Legacy Nursery in Modesto, California, a cannabis nursery specializing in clones and genetics, and head of the breeding project of the Ecuadorian Sativa strain said, "CTA's high level of CBGA combined with a limonene terpene level that is 10 to 20 times the usual range may prove beneficial in fighting coronavirus and limit the severity and progression of disease owing to its immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties.

CEO David Tobias said, "We believe this finding adds great value to the benefits mentioned in the patent, and we're researching the most efficacious delivery protocols to get a product to market. Ecuadorian Sativa was developed for the medical needs of the inventor, and it's gratifying to see a study affirming its potential in that area and not relegating it as merely another "chronic" strain fighting for shelf space in a market constantly demanding the newest strain."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

(702) 762-3123

https://www.cannabissativainc.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683693/CBGA-Found-in-Patented-Strain-Effective-in-Blocking-Covid



