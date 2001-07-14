DCM Selected to Automate Complex Marketing Workflows for U.S. Cannabis Firm

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to provide additional details on its previously announced agreement to provide tech-enabled services to a new cannabis client in the United States.

Pursuant to this agreement, DCM will be providing tech-enabled marketing support to a leading multi-state operator (MSO) of cannabis cultivation and retailing locations. DCM’s solution will combine its DCMFlex™ workflow management platform and its content creation software, which enables users to simplify artwork creation through features such as automated templates and the ability to cascade changes to all impacted artwork, while ensuring locked-down compliance. Final artwork is then executed via DCMFlex for print or digital publishing.

Cannabis marketing is particularly complex because of rigorous, state-level legislation that requires cannabis organizations to comply with different production and packaging requirements in each state. As a result, managing creative assets is often complicated and prone to error, with multiple facilities and their respective vendors challenged with inconsistent branding.

Through DCMFlex, coupled with our advanced content creation and North American production network, our client will have a single source through which to create, audit, change and execute digital assets. Among these are packaging, B2C communications, in-store collateral, and training material.

Benefits are expected to include improved version control, tighter brand oversight, operational transparency, and greater overall efficiency. Simply managing changes across all assets can consume the resources of full-time graphic artists. With DCMFlex, however, built in automation and approvals significantly increase speed to completion and speed to market, while reducing the risk of human error that could lead to a product recall resulting from noncompliant packaging.

“The fragmentation of the cannabis market presents considerable marketing and production challenges that DCM can help solve,” said Shelly Anwyll, SVP, North America, Emerging Markets. “We were really empowered to dig deep in our tool kit and craft a solution that now touches so many aspects of their business. It’s a true marriage of tech and manufacturing excellence—a complete conception-to-execution solution that will scale and grow alongside their business. And with DCM’s support as sole execution partner, they’ll have fewer vendors to manage.”

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a leading provider of marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory challenges of some of North America’s biggest brands. Powered by purpose-built technology like our DCMFlex™ workflow management platform and our ASMBL digital asset management solution, we help clients bring their brands to life and create more meaningful connections with customers. We serve market leaders in key verticals such as financial services, retail, cannabis, energy, and the public sector, supporting them with marketing scale, speed, efficiency and insight that drives their competitiveness and improves their performance.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees that future performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings “Liquidity and capital resources” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

